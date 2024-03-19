Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old has featured just once for Pools since signing on loan from Grimsby and has been back at his parent club recovering from an injury.

Phillips and his staff had hoped to welcome Khan, who has made eight international appearances for Pakistan, back to the North East last week but his return was put on hold.

However the attacker, who spent 10 years in Manchester United's academy, is set to link back up with Pools this week and could have an important role to play as Phillips looks to sharpen his side's threat in forward areas.

Pools were largely blunted in Saturday's stalemate with Southend but supporters will be hoping Khan might be the man to take some of the load off 21-goal frontman Mani Dieseruvwe.

However Poolies will probably have to be patient as it seems likely Khan will take some time to get up to speed before he becomes available for selection.

"Hopefully Otis will be back in the building," Phillips said.

"We've got to get him up and running.

"We need to work on our attacking stuff because there's no use firing the ball in the top corner at training.