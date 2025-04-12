Hartlepool United name unchanged side for trip to relegation-threatened Dagenham Redbridge

Pools, who are bidding to win for the fourth game in a row, have named an unchanged side for their trip to relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools, who have won their last three games, are bidding to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Dagenham have endured a difficult year, winning just three times, and are three points adrift of National League safety after both Boston and Woking won in the week.

Pools have only named six substitutes for the long journey to Victoria Road after Jack Hunter was taken ill on Friday.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Cleary; Grey; Madine, Dieseruvwe.