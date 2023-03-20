In a season where that feeling has been tested at Hartlepool United, on and off the field, there can be no denying we are seeing the full meaning of the word on display when it comes to John Askey’s side and supporters now.

As Hartlepool’s players and staff wandered over towards the Midland Road stand at full-time on Saturday afternoon, where over 1,000 travelling Hartlepool supporters were situated, there was a real sense of being ‘United.’

A gutsy performance against a promotion-chasing Bradford City side warmed the hearts and fuelled the hopes of supporters who shared their sentiments with a defiant chorus of ‘Hartlepool, we love you,’ whilst 17,000 Bradford supporters headed for the exits.

Hartlepool United produced an encouraging performance against Bradford City. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Despite what would transpire from results elsewhere around the country in the hours that would follow, as Hartlepool, despite their 2-2 draw, would drop into the bottom two, it does feel as though the wheels are turning a little more consistently.

Whether that will be enough remains to be seen but you would be hard pressed to find many who would disagree with the encouragement from this performance.

Pools scored two and could have scored more. Their first goal, although Callum Cooke will receive the plaudits for a thunderous finish, was the kind of team goal you would not associate with a side struggling at the bottom of the Football League as they passed and moved to break through Bradford’s defensive lines, almost at will.

Hartlepool United supporters showed their appreciation following the 2-2 draw with Bradford City. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Was this perfect from Hartlepool? No. Is it ever?

Bradford, too, had opportunities having scored twice themselves. But at least it feels as though Hartlepool are competing against these teams and are giving them something to think about.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes presumed this was one of Hartlepool’s best performances of the season - the consensus being from those who remained in Valley Parade throughout post-match duties that ‘they’ll be fine if they play like that from now until the end of the season.’

Again, only time will tell.

Hartlepool United have improved under new manager John Askey. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

It seems to be coming together under Askey. But the overriding concern is whether it has come too late?

Although this was another encouraging performance, it’s conceivable things will get much worse for Hartlepool before they get better.

The key date for Askey and his side will be April 1.

No, this is not where any pranks will unfold but it is the date where Hartlepool’s mini-season, if you will, will begin.

At that point it will be a level playing field when it comes to the number of games everyone has played. Askey and his players will know exactly what is required of them in order to beat the drop and will have just eight games to achieve it – including that potentially make or break fixture with Crawley Town.

In the meantime, Crawley will have contested their remaining games in hand. It’s plausible they will have opened up a significant gap by the time April 1 comes around.

All Hartlepool can do is to continue what they are implementing under Askey in the hope that, before long, one of these performances will see them over the line to three points, and then another, and another – united, as they say.