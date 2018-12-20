Cup draw ignites old rivalries as Hartlepool United handed trip to Darlington

Hartlepool United have been drawn against rivals Darlington in the third round of the Durham County Challenge Cup.

The derby is set to take place at Blackwell Meadows in the week ending January 26.

Pools beat Ryton & Crawcrook Albion 3-1 in the second round of the competition.

First teamers Ryan Catterick, Conor Newton, James Butler, Marcus Dinanga and Tyrone O'Neill all got minutes in the encounter earlier this month.

Dinanga, Butler and O'Neill all scored last time out.

Pools beat Sunderland West End in round one of the competition.