Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Gateshead missed out on a National League play-off place following their goalless home draw with Southend United on Monday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay has called for clarity at Gateshead and admitted he has ‘no idea’ if a consortium led by former Sunderland and Everton striker Victor Anichebe has made any progress with a protracted takeover deal for the National League club.

The Heed boss cut a disgruntled figure in the aftermath of Monday’s goalless home draw against Southend United as his side failed to pick up the three points they needed to leapfrog their visitors and land the final play-off place in non-league’s top tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of the talk amongst Gateshead supporters in the buildup to the game had revolved around the status of a takeover Magnay believes can lead the Heed into a ‘really bright’ future. However, the Heed boss has stressed he was unable to give an update on where the deal lies and called for supporters to be given some clarity about what lies ahead.

“No idea, if I am honest,” he told our sister title the Sunderland Echo when asked for the latest update on the takeover.

“I haven’t been involved in discussions as far as the takeover goes. It’s probably not the answer you want to hear, it’s not the answer I want to hear because I want clarity and I’ve wanted clarity since January. Nothing has progressed in that period of time and I haven’t really had any discussions but hopefully it happens because I’ve been exposed to what it could be and it could be unbelievable.

“If it doesn’t, the future remains to be seen - but the most important thing is the communication with the fans because this is a fan-owned club and without the fans it doesn’t exist. I’m a Gateshead lad, I know what it means and I am disappointed I haven’t been able to get in the play-offs for them and the most important thing is we get some clarity over the next seven to ten days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a summer that could be littered with some major calls on and off the pitch, the most pressing situation away from the takeover will revolve around the future of several key members of Magnay’s current squad. Luke Hannant, who has been Gateshead’s most consistent player throughout the campaign, and club captain Greg Olley, who is in the final stages of his recovery from a season-ending injury, will be be out of contract and, as it stands, are still awaiting news on their future at the International Stadium.

With a season of significant challenges now behind them and a crucial period that can define the club’s future now immediately ahead of them, Magnay has urged people at all levels of the club to learn lessons from the events of the last two campaigns.

He said: “There are a number of players out of contract you would consider as big players. Greg, Hanno and others and I wouldn’t be surprised if a few things re-emerge from January, even with contracted players. There is a hell of a lot to do and the club need to get on with it fast. We have to (learn) and speaking as someone who really cares about the club, if nothing materialises from a takeover point of view, there needs to be an understanding of the expectation going forward.

“We hope that’s not the case, we want to reach for the stars with Gateshead, absolutely. The club has been through enough and it deserves that. However, this is an unforgiving game and the future can be uncertain but we have to learn the lessons because the last two Januarys, the team has been dismantled and if that’s a model we have to go by, then the well will run dry and that cycle can’t continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magnay opened up on his own position and the issues he has faced since he was approached by the Heed board with a view to succeeding former manager Rob Elliot in October. After what was a promising start the saw Magnay’s newly-inherited side head into the new year sat two points adrift of leaders Barnet, a seemingly never-ending injury crisis and the departures of key players kickstarted a downturn in form that has culminated with a failure to remain in the play-off places.

The Heed boss admitted he has ‘no idea at this stage’ what the future may hold for him and revealed he has been unable to talk with potential signings as he is unaware of what budget he could have to work with in the transfer market.

He added: “What it means for me, I have no idea at this stage. The takeover, is it happening or not? I don’t know, that’s dragged on since January, I don’t know what budget we have to work with. We haven’t spoke to players, we haven’t been in a position to speak to players because we don’t know what we can or can’t offer. It’s very unclear at the minute and we are just hoping for some clarity.”