Two former Hartlepool United promotion winners meet at Wembley on Sunday as Spennymoor Town and Aldershot Town face off in the FA Trophy final.

Two former Hartlepool United promotion winners will go head-to-head at Wembley on Sunday afternoon - and they’ve already agreed they will ‘have a little fight’ as their sides prepare to meet in this season’s FA Trophy final.

In one corner, there is former Pools centre-back Graeme Lee, who has overseen Spennymoor Town’s remarkable run to Wembley as the National League North club have seen off the likes of Boston United, Sutton United and Rochdale to secure what will be only the Moors second ever appearance at the home of football and their first ever in the Trophy.

Spennymoor Town manager Graeme Lee (photo David Nelson) | David Nelson

In the other corner stands former Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington, a man of vast managerial experience with the likes of Hemel Hempstead Town, Eastbourne Borough and King’s Lynn Town. Now in charge of Pools’ National League rivals Aldershot Town, the 53-year-old Geordie is aiming to round off a challenging season that saw him suffer two strokes in November by experiencing glory on the grandest stage in English football.

Pools is the common bond between the two men after they played a part in helping Mike Newell’s side secure promotion into League One during the 2002/03 season. A Pools squad containing the likes of Eifion Williams, Ritchie Humphreys and Micky Barron secured the runners-up spot in League Two after narrowly missing out on the title following a final day draw at eventual champions Rushden and Diamonds.

Widdrington and Lee have remained in touch ever since and the latter is looking forward to facing his old team-mate under the famous Wembley arch on Sunday - even though their battle seems set to start before they take their place in their technical area.

He told The Mail: “Tommy rang me on the Sunday morning after our victories in the semi-finals, it was a bit too early for me because I’d had a few drinks in the celebrations. We had a good chat, we’ll have a little fight in the tunnel before we go out - but no, he’s someone I’ve kept in touch with over the years and he’s just a great man. I went to watch him at Spennymoor when he was in charge at King’s Lynn and when he was ill earlier in the season I sent my well-wishes and his wife replied. I’m pleased he has pulled through and got his side to Wembley.”

“That’s no different to how he is as a manager”

Tommy Widdrington scoring during a 4-0 win for Hartlepool United over Swansea City in February 2003.

Both Lee and Widdrington played leading roles in that Pools promotion push just over 22 years ago as they made a combined 82 appearances in all competitions. Having come through the club’s academy setup, Lee looked to experienced players like Widdrington for guidance after the former Premier League midfielder instilled the demanding approach that had led him to the top level of the game during a six-year stay at Southampton.

Lee reflected: “Tommy was brilliant, he had been there and done it at a higher level. On the pitch, he was demanding and that’s no different to how he is as a manager. I’m watching videos of Aldershot as we speak and you can see him on the touchline demanding and instructing, that’s what he was like as a player, he was like a manager on the pitch. He was a great fella, off the field he was fantastic and he always asks about my wife all of the time because we were all tight as a unit at Hartlepool. We pulled together, our families, everyone. He’s always been in touch and it’s nice that we have both achieved something brilliant this season.”

“Now we want the ultimate achievement”

Wembley Stadium (photo Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Although their friendship has spanned a number of decades following their successful spell at Victoria Park, Lee has admitted the warmth will come to an end once the whistle is blown in Sunday’s Trophy final as both he and Widdrington chase ‘the ultimate achievement’ of lifting the FA Trophy.

“It’s all nice with Tommy, we will line up with the teams, we will shake hands, then the teams will go at each other and me and Tommy will probably go at each other,” joked the Moors boss.

“Then we will shake hands after the game and hopefully I’ll be the won smiling and he’s not. That’s football isn’t it? We will both be smiling and it will be a great achievement. It’s a great achievement for us to get there but now we want the ultimate achievement and that’s winning the game.”

