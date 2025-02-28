Former Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough keeper eyeing belated Wembley glory

A Hartlepool United cult hero is now just 180 minutes from a belated Wembley appearance with National League North club Spennymoor Town.

Just under four years have passed since Brad James etched his name into the hearts of Hartlepool United supporters.

After 120 minutes of nerve-shredding action, the 2020/21 National League play-off final was to be decided by the lottery of penalties - and that gave James the platform he needed to produce one of the more memorable moments of what has been a challenging decade for the club. Both Pools and play-off final opponents Torquay United missed their first two penalties before remaining perfect from the spot over the following nine efforts.

Brad James celebrates Hartlepool United's promotion having played a crucial part in the shootout against Torquay United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

With the tension rising, up stepped Gulls midfielder Matt Buse to play his part in what would become an iconic moment for the thousands of travelling Poolies and that watched on from afar. A powerful, rising effort was spectacularly tipped on to the crossbar by on-loan Middlesbrough youngster James as he confirmed Dave Challinor’s side have returned to the Football League amid wild celebrations on and off the pitch.

If there was to be one regret from that fateful day, it would be that the momentous occasion took place at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate, rather than the National League play-off final’s traditional home at Wembley Stadium. However, four years on, James is dreaming of a belated day under the arch after helping Spennymoor Town reach the quarter-final of the FA Trophy. The National League North club will travel to Pools’ National League rivals Sutton United on Saturday looking to cause an upset and move within 90 minutes of a second visit to the national stadium, 12 years after lifting the FA Vase with a win over Tunbridge Wells.

It won’t surprise any Pools supporters to discover James produced penalty shoot-out heroics in the previous round as he helped a Moors side managed by former Pools boss and Victoria Park favourite Graeme Lee see off Boston United. Now, with Wembley within sight, the talented keeper has shrugged off any suggestions of casting a belated day under the arch from his mind as his side look to cause another upset.

He told The Mail: “It’s the typical thing to say that you are just focusing on the next game - but it’s pretty hard to overlook that it’s potentially two games away from Wembley. You have to look ahead because that will be what will spur the lads on. It can only help and having that opportunity to potentially walk out at Wembley will be a great motivator for us all.”

The highs of his Pools heroics were followed by a major low as a broken ankle suffered at the start of the following season triggered a recovery process that would keep James on the sidelines until he joined Spennymoor just over 12 months ago. After undergoing several operations across a two-and-a-half year period, thoughts over if, rather than when, he would return to the action clouded the mind during what James admitted was a dark period in his career.

He said: “It’s hard to underplay just how frustrating and tough that two-and-a-half year period on the sidelines was for me. Getting away from Middlesbrough and the medical department and to get back fit and enjoying playing every Saturday and Tuesday, it has been brilliant. I’ve loved my time at Spennymoor because the lads, the manager and the family have supported me massively. When you’re out that long, when you think you could not get back to playing, it’s tough - but it’s made me appreciate everything that’s happening now.”

Spennymoor Town celebrate their penalty shoot-out win in the FA Trophy fifth round tie with Boston United (photo David Nelson) | David Nelson

With his injury issues now firmly behind him, Jones is focused on creating more memories with Spennymoor - and that starts with helping his side upset the odds one more time at Sutton and ensure the Moors reach the FA Trophy semi-final for the first time in their history. Putting a halt on any thoughts of getting too carried away, the 25-year-old stopper admitted the meeting with Steve Morison’s side will provide ‘a big challenge’ for side and any aspirations of a Wembley visit.

He said: “This is the biggest test we have faced in the competition so far and going away to Sutton, with a long journey down, it’s a big challenge. We are travelling on Friday so the club have done everything to help us prepare properly and make sure we are well-rested before the game. I am sure the manager and the coaches have done all of their research, getting the lowdown on them and I am sure we will be well-informed and know what we will expect on Saturday.”

Of course, there is an opportunity for further penalty shoot-out heroics from James this weekend - but would the Moors star relish the opportunity to write his name into the folklore of another North East club?

“Sat here now, would I take penalties? It would be nice to win in 90 minutes - but why not?”