Former Hartlepool United attacking midfielder Anthony Mancini has penned a one-year deal with National League rivals Rochdale.

The 24-year-old joined Pools during the summer of 2023 following his departure from Accrington Stanley but hamstring and groin injuries limited him to just 14 appearances in his first season at the Prestige Group Stadium. Last season seemed to offer more for Mancini as he became a consistent presence in matchday squads during the first half of the season - but his misfortune with injuries struck once again as a groin injury ensured he made just one further start between the middle of January and the end of the season.

The popular Frenchman has had a difficult time with injuries since signing for Pools in the summer of 2023 and has missed the last two-and-a-half months with a groin problem sustained in January. Picture by Frank Reid.

Mancini was one of nine players to be released by Pools at the end of their contracts in May as he joined the likes of Gary Madine, Luke Waterfall and Jack Robinson in leaving the club. However, the Frenchman will remain in the National League after he penned a one-year deal at Rochdale.

He told the Rochdale website: “I’m really happy. I had a meeting with the Head Coach, and he told me about the project here. He explained to me about how we were going to play and where he was going to put me in the squad, and it sounded good. I am a midfielder, and I like to attack. I’m a technical player, creative, and I like to make things happen. I like to enjoy my football and play freely on the pitch. I think I can bring my qualities to the squad.”

Reflecting on his time at Pools, Mancini added: “It was really good and difficult as well. The positive was I learnt about myself as well as a player. Every year I discovered a bit more about me on the pitch and I really enjoyed it over there.”

Gateshead reaction

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The move comes less than 24 hours after reports suggested Mancini was on trial at Pools’ National League rivals Gateshead. However, Heed boss Alun Armstrong has denied the Frenchman was training with his side but did stress he is assessing a number of trialists as he looks to add more new faces to his squad after completing a deal for Pools defender David Ferguson last week.

The Heed boss told The Mail: “I can definitely say he is not training with us and I’m not sure where it has come from. We are working hard to bring more players in and we are looking at some lads in training but he is not one of them.”

