Fylde boss' message to talisman whilst son of Wimbledon 'Crazy Gang' player bags loan deal, plus Halifax striker targets improvement - National League round-up
AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor has stated that talisman Danny Rowe must play for the team more when things aren’t going well for him.
Speaking to the Lytham St Annes Express, Challinor insisted there are still things the 29-year-old can improve on.
“He’s done okay but I thought his decision- making was poor, which I told him,” Challinor said of Rowe’s display in Tuesday’s derby.
“What Rowey tends to do when he doesn’t get opportunities is think he’s going to go and win the game himself.
“He’s trying to have shots from 40 yards and trying to take lots of people on when you have to move the ball quicker. That’s one of the bad points about him, if there are any, but at the top end of the pitch we’re still a work in progress.”
New Halifax Town striker Liam McAlinden wants to resurrect his career following a frustrating season at Cheltenham.
“The last year has been difficult, I haven’t really experienced anything like the last year in my career, but hopefully it only makes you stronger,” McAlinden said. “I’m determined to prove people wrong, which is always a good thing in the game.”
“I’m coming here with a point to prove. I’ve got to come here and kick-start my career, and hopefully get everything back on track.”
Finally, the son of former Wimbledon ‘Crazy Gang’ FA Cup winner Andy Thorn, Jack, has joined Newtown on loan from Wrexham.