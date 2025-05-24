Hartlepool United confirm 4 new contract offers as 12 players depart

Hartlepool United have confirmed the contract status of several members of Anthony Limbrick’s squad.

Hartlepool United have confirmed they have offered new contracts to defender David Ferguson, midfielder Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

With talk of off-field issues still dominating the headlines at the Prestige Group Stadium, Pools belatedly announced details of their retained list ahead of Saturday’s deadline. News that four key players have been offered new deals will come as a welcome piece of positive news for supporters, as will confirmation the club have activated options in the contracts of Jamie Miley, Jack Hunter, Campbell Darcy and Louis Stephenson.

Talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe is one of a number of high profile players at risk of leaving the Prestige Group Stadium on a free this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools have also revealed they ‘remain in ongoing contract discussions’ with Dan Dodds and Josh Mazfari - but have also confirmed ten players have now departed the club after their current deals came to a close. Club captain Luke Waterfall and talented midfielder Anthony Mancini are the most eye-catching names on that list and they are joined by experienced striker Gary Madine, goalkeeper Joel Dixon and defensive duo Emmanuel Onariase and Jack Robinson.

Kieran Wallace and Gregg Sloggett have also left Pools after spending the latter stages of last season on loan at Peterborough Sports and Boston United respectively and young winger Max Storey will also look for a new club this summer after returning from a loan stint with Ebac Northern League club West Auckland Town. Loan signings Darryl Ombang and Reyes Cleary have returned to their parent clubs, with the latter in talks over a new contract with Championship club West Bromwich Albion after scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances during his spell with Pools. Pools have also revealed Billy Sass-Davies has opted to leave the club ‘in order to be closer to family commitments’.

The news over the deals offered to Ferguson, Sheron, Dieseruvwe and Grey comes just days after club legend Micky Barron expressed his concern the ongoing issues with a takeover at Pools could become a deciding factor in the future of a number of players.

The former Pools defender told The Mail: “I think those lads will already be talking to clubs and sorting deals out. The only way we can keep those types of players is if the takeover happens quickly and new owners come in and blow them out of the water with a financial deal. Unless that happens, then I can't see those lads staying, especially with the uncertainty around the ownership and any management team. I think it's going to be very difficult to keep hold of any of them.

"At the core of all this is that these people have families, mortgages and bills to pay. If another club comes along, even one that maybe offers a little bit less but it's a secure contract, I think at the moment they might entertain that. In the past, that never would have happened. They are the sort of issues that, the longer this takes, the more prevalent they will become in the minds of all the players."

What is the contract status of Hartlepool United players?

Jamie Miley | Frank Reid

Players under contract for 2025/26: Tom Parkes, Sam Folarin, Luke Charman, Adam Campbell, Adam Smith (player-coach), Nicky Featherstone (player-coach)

Options activated for 2025/26: Jamie Miley, Jack Hunter, Campbell Darcy, Louis Stephenson

Players offered new contracts: Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron, David Ferguson

Players in ongoing contract discussions with the Club: Dan Dodds, Josh Mazfari

Players departing after expiry of their current contracts: Jack Robinson, Max Storey, Joel Dixon, Gary Madine, Emmanuel Onariase, Luke Waterfall, Anthony Mancini, Kieran Wallace, Gregg Sloggett, Billy Sass-Davies

Players returning to their respective parent clubs: Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion), Darryl Ombang (Leeds United)