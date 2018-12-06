Hartlepool United manager latest: Craig Hignett admits Lee Bradbury interest as Pools start interviews

Hartlepool United are edging close to a managerial appointment, with the club having now finalised its shortlist for the vacant position.

With over a week having passed since the dismissal of Matthew Bates, Pools are set to begin interviews to find their new manager - with Hignett confirming that over 100 applicants had submitted their CVs to the Super 6 Stadium.

The club had initially hoped to make an appointment before Saturday's visit to Maidenhead United, but a decision is now set to be made next week once the interviewing process is complete.

Key to Pools' ultimate choice will be a period of due diligence, with Hignett and the club hierarchy keen to ensure they make the right long-term decision for the club.

But for the time being, the director of football remains focused on the interview stage where Hartlepool will look to whittle down the list of candidates even further.

"We've got our list and we're speaking to candidates," said Hignett.

"We'll take our time, we'll do our due diligence and make sure that, when we appoint, it's the right man.

"The shortlist is made and interviews will be taking place.

"Then we'll go away and find out a little bit of background on everyone we're interested in and make sure we have as much information as we can so we can make a more informed decision."

Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury remains the bookmakers' favourite for the role, with betting temporarily suspended yesterday evening after a spate of betting were placed on the former Manchester City striker.

And after reports from the south coast claimed that Pools had made an approach for the 43-year-old, Hignett confirmed that Bradbury would be someone that the club would be interested in opening dialogue with.

"Lee is someone who has done really well in his managerial career," added Hignett.

"He ticks a lot of boxes and, like I say, we want to speak to as many people as we can.

"He would be one who we would, yeah, you would be interested in."

Other names in the frame include former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark and ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn - both of whom have applied for the role.

For the time being, however, Hignett is set to continue his caretaker stint and lead the team at Maidenhead on Saturday afternoon.