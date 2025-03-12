A former Hartlepool United midfielder has parted company with a League One club.

Former Hartlepool United favourite Darrell Clarke has parted company with Barnsley after just nine months of charge of the League One club.

Clarke joined Pools on a free transfer during the summer of 2001 and featured alongside the likes of Eifion Williams, Chris Westwood and Michael Barron in the side that claimed promotion into Division Two (now League One) just two years later. After making over a century of appearances, Clarke left Victoria Park on a permanent basis to join non-league club Salisbury City during the summer of 2007 after spending time on loan with the likes of Stockport County, Port Vale and Rochdale.

After moving into management with Salisbury, Clarke has also spent time in charge of Bristol Rovers, Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town over the last decade - and was appointed as a manager of Barnsley in May last year. However, his reign at Oakwell was brought to an end on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after a home defeat against Blackpool left the Tykes in tenth place in the League One table.

Former Sunderland academy star Conor Hourihane will now step up to replace Clarke for the remainder of the campaign and he will be assisted by former Black Cats striker Jon Stead, who made 39 appearances during an 18-month stay at the Stadium of Light.

In a statement released on the League One club’s website, chairman Neerav Parekh said, “We would like to thank Darrell for his efforts in a season which has been difficult for various reasons. Darrell has worked extremely hard to try and get the team competitive and pushing for promotion, unfortunately, we find ourselves eight points away from the play-offs and feel that a change is needed.”

Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz looked to the future as he revealed a list of possible long-term replacements for Clarke has already been drawn up - and he also backed former Black Cats academy star Hourihane to help the club continue their fight for a play-off spot in the third tier.

He said, "Darrell is someone I respect and have enjoyed working with and I’d like to thank him for his efforts this season. Whilst a list of replacements has been identified, we will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football. We believe that Conor can help to create enough bounce to keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season. We will also be working in parallel to have a new Head Coach in place over the summer.”

