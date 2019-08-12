National League transfer round-up: Notts County complete double deal with Huddersfield Town midfielder Regan Booty and Grimsby striker Wes Thomas
Notts County were given a much needed boost on Monday with two new faces coming through the door at Meadow Lane.
The Magpies secured the signings of midfielder Regan Booty and striker Wes Thomas as they hope to bounce back from their winless start to life in the National League.
Thomas, 32, scored 11 goals for Grimsby Town in League Two last season and netted against Notts County in a 4-0 win at Blundell Park last season.
"This is a massive club and one that should be playing in a higher division so coming here and helping the side to be successful is something that I was eager to do despite dropping down a league,” Thomas told Nottinghamshire Live.
"I’m looking forward to playing here, scoring a lot of goals and getting the crowd going."
21-year-old midfielder Booty is another new arrival following his release from Huddersfield Town in the summer. He is no newcomer to the National League either having made 40 appearances for Aldershot Town last term.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The playmaker spent time on trial at Bradford City and Halifax Town during pre-season and arrives at Meadow Lane raring to go for Neal Ardley’s side.
Both players will be available for selection for County’s Tuesday night trip to Harrogate Town (7:45pm kick-off).
Elsewhere, Woking have confirmed the signing of Joe Felix following a successful trial at the club.
The 19-year-old full-back has agreed non-contract terms with the newly promoted side after impressing during pre-season.