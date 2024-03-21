Hartlepool United's goalkeepers remain on good terms despite competing for number one spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pair, who both arrived in the summer following the departure of Ben Killip, have spent most of the season battling it out for the number one spot.
Dixon, a former National League promotion winner with Barrow, started the campaign as first choice but was replaced by Jameson at the end of August after a shaky start to his Pools career.
Jameson, who is approaching the end of a season-long loan from Harrogate, took over between September and October but has had to be content with a place on the bench since then.
However the 30-year-old was back in the side for last Saturday's visit of Southend and enjoyed a quiet afternoon as Pools kept a rare home clean sheet.
And the former York and Darlington goalkeeper now looks set to continue in-between the sticks until the end of the season as he bids to earn a new deal in the North East.
Yet despite the duo competing for one place, Jameson insists that he and Dixon are very much members of the goalkeeping union and that the pair remain friends off the pitch.
"It's a friendly rivalry," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"I've been really supportive of Joel, as he has of me.
"We've got a great relationship off the pitch and we work hard together on the training ground.
"When Joel was in the team I wanted nothing but the best for him and the team and I'm sure he'll replicate that for me."