It’s been a turbulent week for the Hartlepool United goalkeeper - the very definition of zero-to-hero. At Stevenage, Killip saw himself become the villain after his costly mistake condemned Hartlepool to another defeat in the league, a defeat they had worked so hard to avoid under difficult circumstances.

But it was the manner of the mistake, too, which will haunt Killip. As we head towards the Christmas season, it was the type of error which would grace any own goals and gaffes DVD in stockings up and down the nation. In time, it’s the kind of blunder which team-mates will barb Killip with on how he failed to recognise the striker who lay in wait in his own goal.

But this isn’t about prodding or poking Killip. As a matter of fact, this is quite the opposite.

Ben Killip enjoyed the performance of his career in Hartlepool United's win over Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Having dealt with the adversity of that error at Stevenage, Killip had two options: sink into a slumber where his form would perpetually dip, or show the kind of resolve we saw from him in the FA Cup tie with Solihull Moors.

Never have the words ‘Killip saves’ been published so much in one evening as Hartlepool’s No1 produced save after save to thwart the National League side - some of which he had no right to make.

We aren’t just talking about routine stops here either, by the way. Several of these were one-against-one scenarios as well as some excellent reactionary saves to claw the ball away from any and every corner of his goal. It was a special display, capped by outfoxing Solihull’s Josh Kelly from 12-yards in the shootout.

‘There’s only one Ben Killip’ was the chant which poured down from the North West Corner of the Suit Direct Stadium - the first 'Ben Killip' chant there's been in 26-years so says the man himself. And it was an endearing moment to witness.

Hartlepool United supporters chanted Ben Killip's name following his FA Cup heroics against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Killip is someone who can divide opinion among Hartlepool supporters. At over three years, he is one of the longest serving players at the club and in that time he has experienced his fair share of ups and downs.

He’s lost his place and had battles on his hands to wrestle the gloves away from others. But since his return to the Football League it’s hard to argue his performance trajectory is on an upwardly mobile path.

There are times where Killip is susceptible to errors. After all, he is a League Two goalkeeper. Northampton Town, Harrogate Town and Stevenage are all games he will look back on this season and analyse his part in goals conceded.

But it’s that very nature of looking back and analysing which has, perhaps, been the most fundamental aspect in his upturn in form.

Killip is meticulous in his work-life balance. Where earlier in his career he would chase good form, or the opportunity to rectify a mistake, now he lets it come to him which, in turn, has yielded more consistency. Mentally, he is so focused and centred in what can be a pretty unforgiving business as a goalkeeper.