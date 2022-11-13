Rose lay in wait in Killip’s goal after the Pools No.1 gathered a cross and, when he felt his penalty area was clear, he rolled the ball out which allowed Rose to pounce. The former Mansfield Town striker came from behind Killip to touch the ball away from him and then walk into an empty net to hand the home side all three points and deal a cruel blow to Hartlepool.

“I’ve done it once before for Bury about six or seven years ago but it wasn’t as well timed as that,” said Rose.

“I was just on the blind side of the keeper. I gambled from a cross and just stayed in the goal. He did threaten to put it out once and I thought he was going to spot me, but he didn’t and the second time I’ve pounced and luckily I’ve managed to put it in the back of the net.

Stevenage's Danny Rose scored the only goal of the game against Hartlepool United. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“I don’t feel sorry for him. He’s got to check where he is and I can’t wait to watch that one back. I don’t really watch the goals much but that one will get watched straight away.”

Despite being pleased with his fifth league goal of the season, Rose did acknowledge the efforts of Hartlepool who made life difficult for second placed Stevenage.

Pools interim manager Keith Curle suggested his side were worthy of 'at least a point' at the Lamex Stadium but 28-year-old Rose believes it is the sign of a good side in that they were able to overcome a resilient Hartlepool when not at their best.

Stevenage claimed a late win over Hartlepool United at the Lamex Stadium. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“It wasn’t the prettiest game, I don't think we were at our best. I thought they were alright. We could have gone in two goals behind at half-time,” said Rose.

“We weren’t at it, we looked flat. But luckily enough good teams do that and get the three points no matter what.

Rose added: “You could tell what they wanted to do from minute one and stifle the game a little bit and waste time. I’ve played with Keith many times and I know what his teams are about and to be fair they did it to a ‘T’, they were very good at it and it frustrated us.

“We changed our system at half-time and got a little bit more success but I don’t think we really threatened. But luckily enough we got the goal and got the three points.”

Meanwhile Stevenage boss Steve Evans also credited Hartlepool, and interim boss Curle, for what he described as a ‘difficult day’ for his side.

“I thought they came to stifle us and then we didn’t come above that. Arguably they had the better chances than us,” said Evans.