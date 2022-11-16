Killip went from zero to hero in the space of three days for Hartlepool after his costly mistake proved decisive in the League Two defeat at Steveange when he allowed striker Danny Rose to sneak in from behind and condemn Pools to defeat at the Lamex Stadium.

And after conceding early in the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull you might have feared the worst for Killip before he would go on to produce an exceptional display between the posts to help his side progress into the second round of the competition.

Killip made a string of top saves to prevent the National League side from extending their lead before then denying Josh Kelly from the penalty spot.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle was delighted with the reaction of goalkeeper Ben Killip against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Interim boss Curle was quick to back his goalkeeper following his mistake at Stevenage and did so again after Tuesday’s performance when suggesting Killip demonstrated how valuable a member he is to the Hartlepool squad in his display.

“It’s something I touched on after the game on Saturday. It was important as a group and as a collective [we got behind him],” said Curle.

“I don’t like players saying sorry because it’s too easy. It’s genuine, but I want a reaction and we got that with Ben.

Ben Killip made a number of excellent saves for Hartlepool United as well as saving from the penalty spot against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)