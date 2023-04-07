Askey arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium six weeks ago after the decision was made to part company with Keith Curle following a 1-0 home defeat to Newport County.

It was a result which left Pools one point above Crawley Town in the relegation zone but, crucially in the decision, Crawley held four games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six games into his tenure, however, and Askey remains unbeaten, taking eight points from a possible 18 despite coming up against some of the league's top teams within that time.

It leaves Pools, ahead of the Easter fixtures, two points behind Crawley with the Reds still to visit the Suit Direct Stadium later this month.

And Askey, who achieved huge success with York City in gaining promotion to the National League last season as well as having spells with Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town, believes keeping Hartlepool up this season would be his biggest achievement to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me personally it would be the best job I’ve done and the biggest job I’ve done, in the situation we were in [when I came in],” Askey confessed to The Mail.

John Askey says it would be his biggest achievement as manager should he keep Hartlepool United in the Football League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“That probably shows you what an achievement it would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not done yet. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. It’s been a good start but that’s all it is.”

Askey has been keen to remain grounded following his first win in charge against Swindon Town as Pools go in search of what would be rare back-to-back wins this season when they face Grimsby Town this afternoon.

Askey’s men will be backed by a sold-out away following with the Hartlepool manager continuing to be impressed by the Pools faithful.

Hartlepool United are two points from safety ahead of Good Friday's trip to Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows how much it means to them,” said Askey.

“To stay in league football is huge for everybody. Hopefully we can respond to that as we did at Bradford. The following at Bradford was fantastic.

“I know they’ll be really vocal and, at times, it will probably feel like we’re playing at home.