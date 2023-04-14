Sylla was a surprise omission from Hartlepool’s match day squad ahead of their 4-1 win over Grimsby Town on Good Friday with Askey later revealing the Frenchman was not in the right mental state to compete.

Askey refrained from going into too much detail with regards to Sylla’s situation but insisted the decision as to whether the 29-year-old would feature again for the club would be down to Sylla himself, providing he could refocus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey held conversations with the midfielder, who signed a one-year deal on a free transfer last summer, over the Easter weekend before he returned to Hartlepool’s squad on the bench against Stevenage with captain captain Nicky Featherstone reinstalled to the side during his absence.

With Pools struggling for a foothold early in the game, Askey turned to Sylla as a first half substitute with the Frenchman going on to enjoy another solid performance as his side earned a 1-1 draw.

And with Sylla returning to the squad, Askey now believes that should spell an end to the issue with the midfielder, with the focus now being back on preserving the club's Football League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah it’s put to bed as far as I’m concerned,” Askey told The Mail.

"Hopefully it was just a little bit of a blip.

"As you can see when he came on [against Stevenage], he gave everything and helped us to get the result.

"With Mo, if somebody feels as though they can’t perform, for whatever reason, then it’s better that they don’t play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All I want is when people do go out onto the pitch is that they go and give everything. I think that’s only fair on the football club and the supporters. Mo did that and that’s all we can ask for.”

Sylla is one of a number of players who will be out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer with the outcome of the club's relegation battle likely to have a big say in whether some will take up the option of new deals if offered.