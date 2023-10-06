Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s injury woes appeared to have extended during Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Boreham Wood after midfield pair Crawford and Finney were both forced off in the second half with injury.

Crawford had taken a number of heavy challenges throughout the game before he was finally unable to shake off a knock late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finney went down holding his ankle – an injury he has not long returned from – which sees both doubtful for the club’s return to home soil against Eastleigh this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Finney is a doubt for Hartlepool United to face Eastleigh.

Askey will, however, definitely be without Wallace as the club await confirmation of the 28-year-old’s injury.

Wallace came off in the 1-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge and has been struggling with a leg injury since, with Askey relaying fears over a possible stress fracture.

"We sent Kieran for an x-ray – we don’t know whether it’s a stress fracture in his leg or not,” he told BBC Radio Tees following the defeat to Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hoping that it isn’t but he’s got a lot of bruising there, so it’s just hoping to rule it out because we could do without it.”

And Wallace is to continue missing out against Eastleigh.

"The squad is the squad that we took to Boreham Wood,” said Askey.

"Kieran is still out. We’re still waiting to see if it’s settled down or not. If it has then he’ll hopefully be available next week.

“We’ve got to see [on Tom and Oli]. It’s the one position where we haven’t got much cover where we keep getting injuries. Hopefully they’re able to play but as yet I’m not sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should either of Crawford or Finney miss out then Askey may need to re-think his approach against the Spitfires.

Matt Dolan remains an option having returned to the bench against Boreham Wood whilst Askey is confident Nicky Featherstone will be able to cope with the demands of two games in such quick succession.