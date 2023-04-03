Askey praised his squad for their training ground efforts as they continue to reap rewards following a first win in charge against Swindon Town.

The Pools boss had drawn his first five games in charge but has been consistent in his message that he believes his side have what it takes to avoid relegation this season.

And those feelings will only have improved after Askey was able to claim his first win as boss with another late show against the Robins.

Hartlepool United earned a crucial victory over Swindon Town at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Connor Jennings and Oliver Finney each scored in the closing stages in what were the fourth and fifth goals scored beyond the 80th minute since Askey’s arrival in just six games - Finney’s 94th minute strike the third in second half stoppage time, as Hartlepool’s club motto of ‘Never Say Die’ continues to be on show each week under Askey.

And asked about the character his players are displaying and replicating on a weekly basis, and where it stems from, Askey credited his players for their day-to-day application in training.

“Some of it comes down to training. They’re training really hard and if they keep doing it in training then it eventually shows in games,” Askey told The Mail.

“The fitness levels are good - like Doddsy sprinting from one end of the pitch to the other, it’s like having an extra man at times when someone is doing that. But all over the team now they’re a lot fitter.

Oliver Finney scored a stoppage time winner for Hartlepool United against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think in every game we’re getting stronger and it’s showing towards the end of games now how fit the players are and we’re starting to look the most likely to score at the end of games.”

He added: “The tempo they train at, I don't know what it was like before, but the intensity in training is good and that shows in the performances.

“Maybe because we’ve got people who are injury free and they’re able to train, but they train hard and you need that whether you’re at the top or the bottom.”

Hartlepool United continue to show their 'Never Say Die' attitude under manager John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool's dramatic late victory closed the gap to relegation rivals Crawley Town, although Askey was keen to stress his side will not get carried away by the result.

But the Pools boss has also insisted the way both he and his players continue to seek improvement will stand them in good stead.

“You’re always trying to look at things where you can improve. That will be continuing until the end of the season,” said Askey.

“If you work hard and you’re playing well then eventually it turns for you, and I’m sure it will, but you’re always looking for ways to improve and that’s what players have got to do.

“I try and do it as a manager, there’s always things you’re learning. But if we continue doing what we’re doing then we’ll get results.”