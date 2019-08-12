Lee Bowyer explains why Charlton sold Anfernee Dijksteel to Middlesbrough
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer hoped the sale of defender Anfernee Dijksteel to Middlesbrough would help the club sign a new striker on transfer deadline day – yet their attempts to land Peterborough forward Ivan Toney failed.
The Addicks were reluctant to sell Dijksteel, 22, and rejected multiple bids for the Dutchman before Boro completed the signing with a day to spare.
At the time Bowyer admitted the decision to sell Dijksteel was ‘tough’, yet the Addicks boss has since revealed the club were planning to reinvest the money.
“The Anfernee money was going to go on Toney,” Bowyer told South London Press. “But that didn’t come off.”
Charlton were also desperate to keep last season’s top scorer Lyle Taylor and managed to fend off late interest from Brentford for the 29-year-old.
“We were always trying to keep Lyle,” added Bowyer. “The plan was to play Toney alongside Lyle. That’s why we sold Anfernee.”