Patrick Bamford signed for Leeds United from Middlesbrough last summer.

The 25-year-old frontman joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side for a reported £10million, and Orta, who used to work as the Boro’s head of European recruitment, played a part in the deal.

During a new documentary on Amazon Prime, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Bamford spoke about the conversation he had with Orta after learning about Leeds’ interest.

“He said, 'Leeds really want you',” revealed Bamford. “He said, 'Bielsa, I tell you now he's crazy, he's got something about him but he's one of the most respected managers in the world'. They'd been looking at different strikers and he said, 'he's pointed out you're the one he wants'.

“I'm smiling down the phone and saying 'Okay, but I don't think Middlesbrough will let me go'.”

After the move was completed, Bamford added: “Victor gave me a big hug and embraced me and said, 'Yes finally'. I remember exactly what he said, he said: 'If I wasn't before, I'm definitely now the most hated man in Middlesbrough. I've just stolen their main guy'.”

Former Boro midfielder back by Northern Ireland boss – Turning the clock further back, Redcar-born midfielder Jordan Jones was released by Boro at the end of the 2015/16 season.

By his own admission, Jones made mistakes in the early stages of his career but, following success with SPL side Kilmarnock, the 24-year-old completed a move to Scottish giants Rangers this summer.

The midfielder also qualifies to play for Northern Ireland through his father, and international boss Michael O'Neill believes there is more to come.

“We had known about Jordan because he had been in with us before when Stephen Robinson was taking the Under-21s,” said O’Neill.

“Then he had a bit of a meltdown and he disappeared on us for a little while. Thankfully he came back out of nowhere after kind of getting lost after he left Middlesbrough.