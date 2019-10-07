Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Reported Celtic and Stoke City target linked as Charlton striker discusses future
Reports linking Middlesbrough with Kilmarnock right-back Stephen O'Donnell resurfaced over the weekend, when it was claimed the Teessiders are 'lining up' a move for the Scotland defender.
O'Donnell, 27, was first linked with Boro in the summer, after it was reported a bunch of English clubs, including Derby, Sheffield United and Stoke, were keeping an eye on the player.
Scottish giants Celtic were also reportedly interested in the defender, yet O'Donnell went on record in June saying he was unaware of any interest from the SPL champions.
There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding O'Donnell’s situation, though, with his Kilmarnock contract set to expire in the summer.
And according to the Daily Mail, Boro are 'lining up' a move for the Scotland international who has won 11 caps for his country.
Addicks striker set for contract talks – Another players whose contract is set to expire this summer is Charlton forward Lyle Taylor.
The 29-year-old was loosely linked with a move to Boro in the summer while Championship rivals Brentford saw multiple offers rejected.
Yet Taylor, who has been sidelined with an knee injury in recent weeks, hopes his situation will be resolved soon.
“From what I can gather there has been conversations had upstairs,” the striker told London News Online. “If and when the club and my team can come to an agreement, I’ll stay.
“I don’t think there is a lot to say on it. If and when it happens everyone will know – I’m pretty sure I’ll start putting stuff on social media!”