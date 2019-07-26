Marcus Browne tells Middlesbrough fans what they can expect from him after arriving from West Ham

Marcus Browne came through the academy at West Ham and impressed on loan at Oxford last season.

The 21-year-old finalised his switch to the Riverside on Friday evening despite interest from multiple EFL clubs.

Browne becomes Boro’s second signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, and can play in central midfield or out wide.

The player scored nine goals in 44 appearances during a loan spell at Oxford last season, and U’s boss Karl Robinson was keen to re-sign the player ahead of the new campaign.

But, despite matching Boro’s offer financially, Oxford couldn’t compete with the attraction of playing Championship football.

“I felt at this stage and at this time, and after speaking to the gaffer and some of the players here, that this is the perfect move for me,” Browne told Middlesbrough’s official website.

“I back myself to do well in this league, whereever I am I back myself to do well. It’s a new challenge it’s a step up so I’ve just got to be ready.”

The midfielder is also looking forward to working under Jonathan Woodgate at the Riverside, with Boro’s head coach keen to play an attacking brand of football.

Browne thinks Boro’s new style will suit the way he plays and believes he has plenty to offer at the Riverside.

“I feel like the style of play and philosophy the gaffer has here will suit me really well,” he said.

“I like to describe myself as an exciting player, a player who will get the fans off their seats and give them something to cheer and shout about. I like to run at people scare defenders and that’s how things happen.”

On the player, Woodgate added: “Marcus is an exciting, hungry young player who wants to come and play for this football club. He’s just what we need.