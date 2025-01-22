Middlesbrough handed massive transfer boost over future of Liverpool star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Middlesbrough news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough have kept hold of loanee Ben Doak after Liverpool passed up on recalling the youngster amidst recent bids from Premier League suitors.

The 19-year-old will remain at the Riverside until the end of the Championship season – much to the delight of supporters and staff alike. Boro manager Michael Carrick confirmed the youngster will stay with the club following a deadline to recall was passed up by his parent club Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re obviously happy he’ll be staying here,” said Carrick. The cut-off clause was to ensure that the Teessiders had security in the January transfer window should Liverpool decide to recall the teenager, allowing them time to find a replacement.

The head coach jokingly played off the possibility of losing his man by saying: “I said all along I was calm. Obviously we’re really happy he’s here, but genuinely, it hasn’t been a big thing for us. “He has a big role, and he’ll continue to do that for the time that he’s here.”

Doak scored in Boro’s 2-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday night, their first home victory of 2025.

“He showed again tonight how dangerous he is and then scored a terrific goal. “It’s something he can do a little bit more, come inside onto his left foot, because it’s something he’s good at as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result puts Boro in fifth place – nine points behind Burnley in third and ten behind neighbours Sunderland, who they face at the Riverside in a fortnight. Doak responded to the result on Instagram, captioning his post: “That winning feeling, UTB❤️.”

The news comes as euphoria for Boro supporters as rumours circulated throughout the month that Liverpool would recall the playmaker to cash in. Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace had both reportedly seen bids rejected for the Scottish international in the realms of £15million. The Tractor Boys have already dented Boro’s squad, recalling George Edmundson from his Teesside loan.

After the departure of Isaiah Jones to Luton Town and Emmanuel Latte Lath’s MLS move looking imminent, keeping Doak’s services for the remainder of the Championship campaign will be crucial for Carrick in his attacking options.

Millwall are reportedly eyeing up a permanent move for Josh Coburn before the February 3rd deadline, leaving less options for Boro. Should the pursuit of Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker fall through, Carrick may look to the Scot as his main source of creativity. Doak has nine goal contributions in 23 games for Boro in the Championship this season, keeping his side in the play-off race.