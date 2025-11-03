This is what Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards said about Wolves speculation

Steven Paston/PA Wire

The latest Middlesbrough news, via PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards has distanced himself from the Wolves vacancy but stopped short of ruling himself out of the job.

Former Wolves defender Edwards, who spent four years at Molineux as a player until 2008, has been installed among the bookmakers’ favourites to replace Vitor Pereira, who was sacked on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the speculation at a press conference before Middlesbrough’s Championship game at Leicester on Tuesday, Edwards said: “I was told by my daughter yesterday, so that probably tells you where I stand on it.

“You know my links to the club but my full focus is on on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around from the weekend in a really big game against Leicester.

“Speculation stuff is hard for me to comment about, anything else other than Middlesbrough Football Club, which is where my focus is, that we’ve done a decent job so far.”

Edwards was appointed by Boro in June after Michael Carrick’s dismissal and they sit second in the table after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Wolves, three points behind leaders Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all speculation anyway,” Edwards added. “I never get drawn on stuff that’s all hypothetical, and I don’t want to get drawn on that.

“I love being Middlesbrough manager and that’s what I want to think about.

“All I can say is I’ve not given it a single thought, because my focus is just on this.

“I can’t talk about anything else. It’s just all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards won promotion to League One in 2022 as manager of Forest Green and after a brief spell at Watford ended in the sack, he guided Luton to the Premier League in 2023.

Wolves dismissed Pereira just weeks after he signed a new long-term contract with the club in September.

The Portuguese, who had replaced Gary O’Neil last December, steered Wolves away from relegation trouble last season but they remain winless in this campaign and sit bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

Edwards has been installed as second favourite by the bookies, behind O’Neil, while Rui Borges, Brendan Rodgers, Kevin Muscat, Sergio Conceicao and Erik ten Hag also feature highly on their list.