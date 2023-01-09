After a terrible start to the 2022-23 campaign, Middlesbrough now look to be on the right track under Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United was appointed as Chris Winter’s replacement in October.

After a string of brilliant results that has seen them pick up seven wins from ten matches, Boro now sit in fifth place in the Championship and will be confident of finishing in the play-offs after narrowly missing out last season. However, to do so the club will be eager to bolster their squad this month, as well as avoid losing any key players. Boro remain in the market for a number of stars and will look to bring in a number of fresh faces in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

We take a look at the latest transfer headlines from the Riverside Stadium...

Rodrigo Muniz loan to be ‘cut short’

Rodrigo Muniz’s loan deal with Middlesbrough could be cut short this month, according to The Athletic. Cameron Archer’s arrival from Aston Villa could see the forward forced further down the pecking order.

Muniz joined the club on loan from Fulham in the summer and got off to a brilliant start, scoring twice in his first four matches. However, Muniz has failed to score since the defeat to Cardiff City in September and has struggled to pick up regular game time due to the form of Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss and Matt Crooks.

With Archer now also likely to be ahead of him, the report claims that the 21-year-old is now considering other options as he looks for a more successful second half to the campaign. The Brazilian made 25 appearances in the Championship for the Cottagers as they won promotion last season, scoring five goals in the process

Southampton ‘lead’ race for Chuba Akpom

Southampton are thought to be leading the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom this month, according to TEAMtalk. Everton are also said to be interested in his signature.

Akpom joined Boro from PAOK Thessaloniki for only £2.75m in 2020 and initially failed to impress, scoring five goals in his first season before he was loaned back to the Greek club for the 2021-22 campaign. However, the former Arsenal youngster has been brilliant under Carrick and is now the Championship’s top goalscorer with 13 goals in only 19 matches so far.

Southampton and Everton are now said to be eager to bring Akpom to the top flight as they both look to navigate away from the relegation zone, with both clubs struggling for goals this season. The 27-year-old is currently out of contract in the summer, however Middlesbrough have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months - a clause they are extremely likely to take advantage of.

