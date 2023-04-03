Middlesbrough are preparing to offload Isaiah Jones after falling down the pecking order in recent months, according to Football League World.

Boro snapped up Jones alongside Sam Folarin from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019 and he went onto shine for their youth team before making the step up to the senior squad last season. The 23-year-old enjoyed a thrilling breakthrough campaign and spent most of his time under Chris Wilder as a wing-back, bagging eight assists in the Championship.

However, Jones has fallen down the pecking order under Michael Carrick and has seen the former Manchester United midfielder’s change of formation leave him struggling for minutes. The youngster hasn’t started a league game since Boxing Day and hasn’t featured at all in their last four matches.

The report claims that Boro could now let Jones leave this summer and it is believed that he certainly isn’t short of suitors. The wideman has attracted interest from Sunderland, Norwich City and Millwall, as well as a number of Premier League clubs such as Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

While a move to the Stadium of Light would be a short one for Jones, it has been reported that he is likely to move back down south and could favour a move to the English capital. It is unclear how much Carrick’s side will demand for Jones, though his current contract doesn’t expire for another two years.

Elsewhere in the Championship...

Magpies ‘eye’ Burnley loanee

Newcastle United are among a number of Premier League clubs that are considering a summer move for Man City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to 90min. The defender currently plies his trade in the Championship after joining Burnley on loan last summer.

While Harwood-Bellis has spent over two months on the sidelines this year, the centre-back has been key to the Clarets’ success this season and has made 27 appearances under Vincent Kompany.

Burnley are said to be eager to make Harwood-Bellis’ move permanent once they confirm promotion to the top flight, however the report claims they aren’t alone with their interest. Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford and Fulham are also said to be keen on the Man City youngster.

It’s unclear whether the 21-year-old will leave Man City permanently or on another loan spell, but either way the competition for his signature will be strong. While Harwood-Bellis will undoubtedly enjoy playing under Kompany and being closer to home, Newcastle could potentially offer him European football next season.

Coventry star hires new agent

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres has hired a ‘top agent’ ahead of a busy summer transfer window, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon. The striker looks extremely likely to land a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Gyokeres has netted 35 goals over the last two Championship campaigns and has attracted a lot of attention as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract. The likes of Everton, Leeds United and Fulham are all said to be chasing the 24-year-old and he is now gearing up for a new challenge with a new appointment.