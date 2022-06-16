The Cherries are preparing for their return to the Premier League after Scott Parker guided his side to automatic promotion last season.

And the former Fulham boss is said to be targeting Boro’s Tavernier with reports from elsewhere suggesting a move to the South coast could be in the works.

Tavernier made 48 appearances for Boro last season scoring five times with the 23-year-old now having already made over 150 appearances for the club in total.

Marcus Tavernier has been linked with a switch to Premier League side Bournemouth. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But reports in The Sun claim Tavernier will be part of a triple swoop for the Cherries which will also include former Boro defender Ryan Fredericks.

Fredericks is available on a free transfer after West Ham United decided against renewing the defender's contract this summer.

Fredericks has been linked with a move back to the Riverside, where he spent the 2014/15 campaign on-loan, but Chris Wilder’s side look set to miss out with several reports claiming Fredericks is in advanced talks at the Vitality Stadium.

Elsewhere, former Boro loan striker Andraz Sporar is said to be available for a reduced fee this summer with parent club Sporting CP open to offloading the Slovenian striker.

Reports in the Gazette suggest the Portuguese side are willing to accept offers around €6million for the 28-year-old who scored eight times during his spell on Teesside.

The report confirms a potential deal had been in place in Sporar’s loan agreement with Boro but the striker was unable to meet the requirements last season to carry out the option. Instead it is believed Boro boss Wilder will turn his attention elsewhere in the market this summer.

Meanwhile, Boro unveiled their 2022/23 home kit with the help of former player and Italian icon Fabrizio Ravanelli who featured in the reveal in homage to the club’s return to kit manufacturers Errea next season.