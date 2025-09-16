Pools fans are renowned as being among the most passionate, committed and colourful in English football. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

New Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Ferguson has been discussing the role Pools fans played in convincing him to sign for the club.

Pools supporters are renowned for being among the most passionate, dedicated and colourful in English football, with Ferguson coming up against them during spells at the likes of Southend, Wealdstone and Maidenhead. The 29-year-old, who signed for Pools last week after impressing manager Simon Grayson in training, admitted he's now relishing the prospect of playing in front of the Poolie faithful, rather than against them.

Ferguson became the 14th signing of the Grayson era, following hot on the heels of veteran frontman Vadaine Oliver as Pools look to arrest a recent slump that's seen them slide out of the play-off places after failing to win any of their last five matches. Although Pools have considerable competition for places in the engine room, with Nathan Sheron, Jamie Miley, Brad Walker, Jack Hunter, Nicky Featherstone and, now, Ferguson vying for a spot in midfield, Grayson said the new man was "the type of player we have been looking to add to the group". Ferguson, who has won 11 international caps for Guyana, told the official Pools club website that the fans helped convince him to make the move to Victoria Park.

"It feels good to be here, I travelled a long way to be here and I'm happy to finally get it done," he said.

"It's a big club with a big following, it's always been a good away day here; I imagine being a part of the home side feels good. I've always got a bit of stick down here, so it will be good to have them on my side this time.

"The gaffer's been good, he's helped me settle in. He just told me to come here and enjoy myself; the hard work starts now."