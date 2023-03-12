The Cobblers came from behind to wrestle a point away from the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to Sam Hoskins’ 18th goal of the season nine minutes from time.

Hoskins’ late strike denied John Askey a first win in charge of Hartlepool who had to settle for a point for the second game running having been pegged back by Tranmere Rovers, adding to their unlikely comeback against Walsall.

Askey’s side took the game to promotion chasing Northampton in the first half - something which Cobblers boss Brady acknowledged - with the returning Josh Umerah opening the scoring.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady was left angered by decisions he felt went against his side against Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Umerah’s strike was not without controversy with Brady keen to suggest referee Thomas Kirk and his officials got it wrong with Umerah in an offside position from David Ferguson’s pass.

But where Northampton’s defence stopped, Umerah continued and was able to take the ball under control before expertly finding the bottom corner to beat the impressive Lee Burge.

And Brady’s discontent at the officials did not end there following a coming together between Euan Murray and Jack Sowerby in the second half.

Northampton players surrounded Kirk insisting the Scotsman had led with his arm, with Sowerby forced off as a result of the collision, with a yellow card the outcome before Hoskins would equalise.

Northampton Town were left frustrated by Josh Umerah's goal for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s a really frustrating one,” Brady told the Cobblers’ club website.

“Hartlepool’s goal was offside and that is very disappointing from the officials.

“It was a terrible challenge on Jack Sowerby and how that was not a red card I don’t know, it’s a diabolical decision.”

Brady added: “We came here to have a real go and that left us a bit open at the back at times. We had some real good chances in the first half and credit to their goalkeeper who made some great saves.

“It's tough to take and it feels like the whole world is against us at the moment but we are fighting hard and we fought back hard today.

“Credit to Hartlepool they are fighting for their lives and it was a tough game but we had some great chances.