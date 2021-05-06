Following Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Bromley, Pools picked up a few knocks due to the artificial pitch and quick turnaround in games.

Top scorer Luke Armstrong and left-back David Ferguson were among those Challinor said would have to be monitored going into Saturday’s match against Maidenhead United (3pm kick-off).

New signing Harvey Saunders is also being looked at along with Lewis Cass and Ryan Johnson who are looking to make a return from their respective knee injuries.

Luke Armstrong of Hartlepool United celebrates after putting his team 3-0 up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 1st May 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

The only guaranteed absentee for this weekend is defender Gary Liddle who is suspended following his red card at Hayes Lane.

"We've got a few doubts, a few little niggles,” Challinor revealed. “You hope isn't the case it was inevitable having the two games we had.

"We have to see how they are. We've got a strong squad so if we are missing players, we've got people who can come in and not weaken us significantly.

"We'll look at things over the next couple of days and we won't risk little niggles unless we absolutely have to. The bigger picture for us is that after Saturday we've got three massive games to go and potentially ones after that as well.”

On the injuries, Challinor added: “Luke [Armstrong], Fergie [David Ferguson] and Harvey was carrying something. We've got a few that are superficial injuries as a result of the surface where people have got burns in certain areas of their legs which aren't ideal.

"Fergie took a whack on the knee so he's a little bit sore and a little bit inflamed so probably won't train today but should be fine for tomorrow.

"Luke is carrying a knock too which is potentially more serious but if he didn't play on Saturday it's a matter of days opposed to weeks.

"With Johno and Cass coming back we need to be careful. We do have some issues that we have to manage so we'll have to make a choice regarding how many we risk but that's something we'll decide and pick a team that can go and win us a game on Saturday.”

