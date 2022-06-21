Pools returned to duty on Monday for the first time ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and were able to meet new manager Paul Hartley in person for the first time at the club’s Maiden Castle training base in the process.

And Hartley wasted little time in laying down the foundations of what he expects from his players during their time together both on and off the field.

But, although Hartley has previously suggested he will need to bring players in this summer ahead of the start of the season next month, the stark reality of his squad was laid to bare during his first training session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux's Hartlepool United contract is set to expire. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

In an interview on talkSPORT 2’s EFL show, Hartley revealed he had just 11 outfield players at his disposal on the first day of pre-season training along with three goalkeepers, including new signing Kyle Letheren.

“I did a presentation with them for the standards for the rest of the season from day one, how you act as a professional footballer to try and get that mentality right and that winning feeling,” said Hartley of his first day at training.

“Hard work is a given, it’s got to be, and then we’ll add some quality to the group.

“We only had 11 outfield players today with three goalkeepers. So we’re really short of numbers.

Timi Odusina is one of three players still to agree new deals at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“We want to try and get some good players into the building and try and improve the position we were in last year.”

Some of those players yet to sign new deals at the Suit Direct Stadium include Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina and Jordan Cook.

Molyneux’s future in particular has been a talking point for a number of months now after The Mail revealed in March negotiations had already opened.

But Molyneux has yet to reach terms with the club in four months since talks began, with The Mail also disclosing that interest in the 24-year-old was high from clubs in League One and the Scottish Premiership, while defender Odusina has been linked with a switch to Bradford City.

Molyneux is understood to have had a positive relationship with former manager Graeme Lee who helped bring out a stellar run of form in the second half of last season which saw Molyneux claim Pools' player of the year award.

But following the appointment of Hartley earlier this month, time is now running out for Molyneux and co to commit their futures to the club for next season.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do at Hartlepool,” Hartley told talkSPORT.

“I think it’s a good project for us and I’m really excited about it.

“It’s a different challenge for us, and we know it’s a difficult challenge for us, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.