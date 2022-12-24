Keith Curle’s side have had over a fortnight since their last outing, a 2-0 win over Crawley Town at a freezing Broadfield Stadium, which has allowed a number of players to progress with their injury returns.

But following a nationwide freeze, illness is something every club will be subjected to at this time of year whilst the COVID-19 virus also remains an issue for squads.

“I think it’s the time of the year when you’re setting yourself up for training and there’s illnesses and viruses and sickness bugs,” Curle told The Mail.

Hartlepool United are remaining cautious over any potential illness within their squad ahead of the busy Christmas schedule. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“The kids are off so they come home and take all the viruses from school and have brought them home. It’s up and down the country where there’s a sickness bug, a flu bug, different variants of the COVID virus are still about, so we’re having to be reactive.

“Sometimes if somebody comes in with a sore throat we send them home.”

Curle added on Hartlepool’s COVID-19 measures: “It’s not mandatory testing, it’s voluntarily testing yourself, but we’re mindful of the fact of how it can spread as well.

“Also then you find people who are slightly under the weather if they go in and put in maximal training sessions, that weakens your immune system again, so sometimes putting somebody through a training session can knock them for six.

Mark Shelton made his return from injury when on the bench for Hartlepool United's win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“So if people are feeling under the weather we ask them to report it by half-past eight and then we make a judgement call on that.”

Illnesses aside, Curle will be hopeful of having striker Jack Hamilton available after the 22-year-old, on loan from Livingston, was forced off in the win over Crawley.

Mark Shelton returned to the bench for the win over Crawley and has now had additional time to prevent any potential setback on a calf injury while Mouhamed Niang could be in contention after Curle admitted the Senegal midfielder was not quite 'game ready' a fortnight ago.

Jack Hamilton was forced off in the win over Crawley Town but should be available to face Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

