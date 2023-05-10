Sterry is out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal with Hartlepool following the club’s promotion back to the Football League in 2021.

Despite struggling with a number of injuries during the first half of the season, Sterry has been able to make 28 appearances for the club in all competitions, the final of which came in the 3-1 win over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sterry scored just his fourth goal for the club against the Bluebirds before, potentially, bidding farewell to supporters at the end of the game.

Sterry was the subject of interest from Dave Challinor and Stockport in the January transfer window before the Hatters were priced out of any potential move at that stage.

The 27-year-old would likely have featured against his former boss at Stockport but was left out of the squad altogether with Askey confirming he had been dealing with an illness ahead of the trip to Edgeley Park, before suggesting the defender will be within his rights to explore other options ahead of next season with his deal set to expire.

"He said he was ill so that’s why he didn’t come today,” said Askey.

Jamie Sterry missed Hartlepool United's final day draw with Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I don’t know [where things stand]. You’d have to ask Jamie. We’ll have to see.

"When you go down, players are obviously going to look at where they’re going to be. If they’re out of contract and they get offers from clubs from league football then you can’t really blame them.

“If you’ve got a fully fit Jamie Sterry he’s as good as you’re going to get in this league and arguably he can play higher with the ability he’s got.

"But when players are out of contract you don’t know what’s going to happen. When somebody who is a good player and is doing well then obviously there’s competition.

Jamie Sterry signed a two-year deal with Hartlepool United after their return to the Football League. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

