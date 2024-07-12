Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother-of-three has won the keys to an idyllic house in Surrey worth £3 million - but thought it was a prank! Watch as she celebrates her life-changing win - which means her hubby can now retire and be with the family.

Stunning video (above) shows Rachael Reid, 54, and her husband, Darren, viewing their new home for the first time. The couple are now the proud owners of a contemporary, five-bedroom house near Farnham, complete with a pool house, gym and sauna, after winning the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Surrey.

Husband can retire

Her big win means her husband of almost 30 years, Darren (56), can finally retire from his job in the energy industry, which has required him to work away from home for weeks at a time for the past 36 years.

I thought it was a prank

When Omaze first contacted Rachael to tell her she’d scooped a prize, she thought it was her husband’s cousin playing a prank on her. An elated Rachael said: “When I first got the call from Omaze I was convinced it was my husband’s cousin Kevin doing a windup, as he’s a notorious prankster, but when I poked my head out the door and saw the film crew - I realised it was the real deal.”

House with a detached pool house

Rachael’s new five-bedroom house is an exquisitely renovated property that comes with a detached pool house - with 10m x 3.8m heated swimming pool, by Roman Pools - complete with a shower, gym, sauna and changing room to offer her a spa-like experience. Bi-folding doors lead into the extensive landscaped gardens.

The house itself is approached through solid wood electric gates that open onto a large gravel driveway with double carport. The heart of the home is the kitchen and dining area. With oak flooring throughout, the bespoke kitchen has an island with breakfast bar, Shaker oak eye and base level units that comprise a wide range of fitted Siemens appliances, Liebherr full height induction hob, and a boiling filtered water tap.

Stunning surroundings and outdoor fireplace

The property is nestled in a secluded setting, covering 1.4 acres, and has an outdoor kitchen with concrete worktops, built-in cupboards and a gas BBQ - as well as an outdoor open fireplace for the winner to enjoy whilst taking in the beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds, including a large, wooded area.

The stunning property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. Rachael has also been given £100,000 in cash to help her settle in - and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever she wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire. She and Darren have been married for 29 years and have lived in their current 3-bedroom house in Inverness for three years. They have two daughters, Alisha (25), Gabrielle (19) and son Harris (14).

Hubby can spend Christmas at home

She continued: “My husband spends weeks and weeks away at a time for his work - he’s had to miss so many birthdays, Christmases and weddings - we’ve probably spent more time apart than together over the past 30 years due to his work. He can finally spend Christmas and birthdays at home with us, it's the best feeling ever! As well as making Rachael a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Surrey, also raised £3,450,000 for Prostate Cancer UK – in just six weeks.

