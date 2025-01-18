Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young actor from Hartlepool is making his debut in the West End as a brand new musical hits the stage.

Max Mirza, 22, has been cast as popular high school student Elton Tiscia in the debut production of Clueless The Musical at the Trafalgar Theatre, in London, and as the first cover for main character Josh Lucas.

Clueless The Musical is a musical comedy based on the 1995 Paramount Pictures classic film and is a coming of age teen comedy that tells the story of popular girl Cher Horowitz who decides to give her new friend – and new school student Tai Frasier – a makeover.

Speaking about his success, Max’s mum Michelle Lloyd said: “I am absolutely buzzing. Everybody around us is.”

Max, a former student at Dyke House Academy, first started out at the Hartlepool Stage Society when he was just six years old, and also trained at Nadine’s Academy of Dance who he “owes a lot to.”

Michelle said: “It has always been a dream for Max but he’s the type of person that once he gets something in his head, he goes full on and does it.”

Clueless The Musical is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and features music from KT Tunstall, known for her 2004 hit Suddenly I See.

Michelle said: “He has been working on songs with her. He thinks she’s really cool.”

She added: “When he auditioned, they said they knew they wanted him straight away, but they didn't know which part to give him.”

The show debuts on Saturday, February 15.