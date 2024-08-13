Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from one of Hartlepool’s dance schools are representing the town in a dance and hip hop world championships this week.

Melody Gallighan, Darcey Stothart, Isaac Campbell, Sophie Glass and Grace Gill form The KLique, and Shauna Thomas, Autumn Minza, Amber Gaffney, Niamh Campbell, Ella Kirtley, Florence Fraser and Poppy Carney form KL Punkz.

More than 8,000 dancers from over 40 countries are due to take part in the event which is now in its 19th year.

KL Punkz dance crew members Shauna Thomas, Autumn Minza, Amber Gaffney, Niamh Campbell, Ella Kirtley, Florence Fraser and Poppy Carney practice for the upcoming UDO World Championships on Friday, August 16.

Gil Parker, teacher at Karen Liddle School of Dance, said: “We're all feeling very excited.

"A lot of training hours have been put in and preparation has been really good leading up to the competition, so we are feeling really hopeful about the competition.

“Both teams qualified back in October at the North East qualifier at East Durham College, in Peterlee, so we really hit the ground running in November to be prepared.

"In between that, we've been taking part in other street dance competitions to give the dancers more experience.”

Gil Parker, street dance teacher at Karen Liddel's School of Dance, prepares his crews for the UDO World Championships in Blackpool.

The KLique, which is made up of five dancers under the age of 16, also took part in last year’s competition and are excited to take part again this year.

Gil, who has been teaching at Karen Liddle School of Dance for nine years, said: “Winning the competition would be incredible.

"It would feel like I'm dreaming but regardless, the kids know they've worked so hard and no matter where they finish, they can be so proud of themselves.”

Gil is grateful for all of the support his dancers have received since qualifying last year.

The KLique dance crew members Melody Gallighan, Darcey Stothart, Isaac Campbell, Sophie Glass and Grace Gill are looking forward to taking part in the UDO World Championships on Friday, August 16, in Blackpool.

He said: “I would like to thank Karen Liddle School of Dance for the constant support all year round

“Our parents at Karen Liddle's School of Dance for being so helpful in getting their children to rehearsals all year round.

“The Belle Vue Community Sports and Youth Centre for supporting us with a rehearsal space for the second year running.

“And a huge thank you to our sponsors Paralloy who have kindly sponsored us this year and have heavily subsidised costs.”