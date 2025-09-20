A master goldsmith from Hartlepool has spoken about meeting a local music legend earlier this month after he was asked to refurbish a ring for him.

Mark Lloyd, of Mark Lloyd Master Goldsmith, met Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers when the 68-year-old musician called into the Park Road shop to have his late father’s ring refurbished.

Mark, 56, said: "Janick is a great, normal guy, happy to support his hometown. He certainly made our customers smile.”

Mark has been a goldsmith for 40 years and has had his shop in Hartlepool for 25 years.

Hartlepool goldsmith Mark Lloyd refurbished a ring for Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers.

Speaking about his meeting with Janick, he said: “I had an opportunity to chat about music.

"He was interested to know I also played drums in the local band NEEB and we discussed recording techniques for drums which we have been doing for our fourth single on local label Shy Bairn Records ahead of our album in October.

"It was great to have that level of conversation with him and his insights into recording techniques and gigging.

"I thought it was very kind of him to spend the time talking over that.”

This is not the first time Mark has helped a celebrity however.

Back in June 2023, he made a pendant for Johnny Depp for his 60th birthday, and has also made a number of pieces for American singer and songwriter Belinda Carlisle.

Mark said: “I certainly didn’t expect Johnny Depp to be wearing one of my pendants, that’s for sure.”

Mark is an internationally renowned jeweller and a Fellow of The Institute of Professional Goldsmiths and was named Bespoke Jewellery Retailer for 2023 at the UK’s most prestigious jewellery awards.

He said: “We can never guess which way a small business can go. I certainly didn't think 25 years ago I would be where I am today.

"We are so busy with repairs and commissions we can only open three full days to the public to allow us to get through the workload the rest of the week.

"You can only do your best but the support from our customers is evident we must be doing something right.”