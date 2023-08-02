News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man embarks on mental health campaign after 300-mile charity walk from Swansea

A charity walker is going above and beyond in his efforts to raise money and awareness for mental health after completing a 300-mile walk across the country.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:15 BST

Gavin Jones began his epic solo walk from Swansea, in Wales, on Saturday, July 15, and arrived back in Hartlepool two weeks later on Saturday.

Members of the public joined him on the final leg of his journey which ended at the Traveller’s Rest, in Stockton Road, where he was greeted with champagne and congratulations.

He said: “I cannot even really put it into words. I got to Greatham and a few people were there and then at the Traveller’s Rest, there were so many people, from all over.

Gavin Jones is greeted by family and friends as he returns to Hartlepool after his two-week solo walk from Swansea.Gavin Jones is greeted by family and friends as he returns to Hartlepool after his two-week solo walk from Swansea.
"There were people I had not seen for years. The welcome I got...it filled me up.”

Gavin, 33, who is currently unemployed but is a qualified gas engineer, camped out at different towns and cities along his route where he delivered talks about his own mental health struggles and encouraged others to speak out about their own experiences.

Speaking about his journey, he said: “It was a challenge, physically and mentally, because I was in my own head for two weeks.

"I am happy I did it though and now I am home, I am going to put in the hard work.”

Gavin Jones walked 300 miles solo from Swansea to Hartlepool.Gavin Jones walked 300 miles solo from Swansea to Hartlepool.
Since his return, Gavin has contacted Hartlepool’s MP, Jill Mortimer, the town’s Labour parliamentary candidate, Jonathan Brash, and each ward councillor to see what can be done to improve mental health services across the town.

He said: “I am also going to start a petition to review our mental health services, so the gap between the support people get and getting an appointment.

"I want to look at the training people receive as well, so when was the last time they were trained.”

Gavin is looking for a team of volunteers to help him make a difference in the town and is reaching out to people who have mental health knowledge or expertise, experience as a former councillor or MP, and those who just want to make a difference.

To follow Gavin on his journey and to get in touch, see his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016462845986.

Donations can also be made at www.gofundme.com/f/tnd9fv-mental-health-awareness?.

