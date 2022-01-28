West View Primary school, in Davison Drive, has been accepting donations of any unwanted clothing, shoes and textiles into a container provided by Fundraise and Recycle since late June 2021.

The first collection took place on June 25 last year and since that point the clothing bank has raised more than £1,121 – equating to 2,500 kilograms of recycled textiles.

To mark the achievement, pupils were presented with an apple tree by Fundraise and Recycle on Thursday.

West View Primary school pupil and Eco Warrior team member Poppy Rowbotham plants the apple tree with a helping hand from David Kristopaotis from Fundraise and Recycle./Photo: Frank Reid

Headteacher Lauren Furness has said that the school is “over the moon” and has thanked pupils, parents and the community for their support.

Miss Furness said: "We’re really, really pleased with how well that’s gone. We’re over the moon.

"Especially when we think that it’s only been since June to now, that we’ve raised over £1,000 for the school, I think that’s a brilliant start.

"I would like to use it as an opportunity to thank everybody for supporting us. Our families, the local community are clearly supporting us.”

Pupil Ashton Perry helps unload the Apple Tree with Sarah Kirstopaite from Fundraising and Recycle Peterlee as fellow pupils Poppy Rowbotham, Eva Armed and Leo Robinson along with with David Kristopaotis, Racheal Dixon and Inna Ratsebarska hold there awarded certificate./Photo: Frank Reid

The school has also won two awards for collecting the most clothes in October and December.

Miss Furness continued: "It’s amazing. It shows us that people are there to support us.

"Whether it’s that they are using it because they want to help the school and raise money and then be able to see that that money will go to great use at school; probably it’s convenient for people, it’s on our school site, so lots of our families can use it, they’re not having to go into town.”

She added: “We’re just hoping that it continues. It’s raising really valuable funds for the school, but it’s also helping the environment.

"It’s showing children the different ways you can recycle almost anything.“

The container is located at the school’s main car park, outside the school building.

Any unwanted clothes, shoes and textile items can be donated and the clothing is then resold, reused or recycled, helping to lessen the impact on the environment.

It also helps raise money for new resources at West View, with 30p going towards the school for each kilo of clothing.

