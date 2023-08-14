Chris Harland is clinched his new role at Hartlepool based PORT Homes after completing the Seymour Skills Academy programme in partnership with the Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Chris, who started the programme in March, said: “My skills and confidence have grown and the staff were really nice.

"I am now working at PORT Homes, on the Seaton Meadows Site, putting all the skills I learned with Seymour Skills Academy to good use.”

Donna King, Seymour Skills Academy Training manager, Darren Hankey, principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education, Chris Harland, 400th Learner into work, Daniel Port, director, and Christopher Port, director.

Donna King, training academy manager at Seymour Civil Engineering, said: “Chris has been a pleasure to have at the academy and we are delighted that he is putting his new skills to use having secured new employment at PORT Homes.

"The staff at the academy are very proud of what he has achieved.

"Hitting the milestone of supporting 400 learners into new employment is something myself and the team at the academy are very proud of and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it was Chris.”

Seymour Civil Engineering and Hartlepool College of Further Education have been working together to get more people back into work and to encourage them to pursue fulfilling careers.

From left, Seymour's Training Academy manager, Donna King, with the 400th learner into work, Chris Harland, and Hartlepool College of Further Education principal, Darren Hankey, at PORT Homes' Seaton Meadows site.

They are supported by the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) Adult Education Funding.

The programme is currently working towards the Town Deal Investment, which will provide qualification and training opportunities to more than 700 new learners from next year.

Hartlepool College of Further Education principal Darren Hankey said: “It was fantastic to be at the PORT Home site to mark Chris as the 400th learner.

"That was the idea of the Gateway to Construction Project in the summer of 2020 to help people into work.

"We are looking forward to working closely with the Council, Seymour Civil Engineering and PORT Homes to enable us to do more of this type of work, with the new Town Deal academy providing qualifications in bricklaying, construction engineering, welding and fabrication and multi skill engineering.”