Hartlepool's The Entertainer to close in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:31 BST
A toy retailer is getting ready to close its town centre branch after trading in Hartlepool for a number of years.

The Entertainer is closing its doors to the public in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The news comes just weeks after the Mail announced Holland & Barrett and Clintons would also be closing their stores.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “This is really disappointing news but ultimately a decision made by the company which we cannot control.

The Entertainer is closing its doors to the public after trading for a number of years in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

"Retailers are continuing to face significant challenges with increased national insurance and rising costs, but we are working hard to support our existing tenants where we can.”

The Entertainer has not yet announced when it will be closing and has been approached by the Mail for comment.

A number of retailers have renewed their leases, including The Works and Market Cross Jewellers, and three new tenants have recently joined the centre – Sandwich Express, Thirteen and Hartlepool Family Hub.

