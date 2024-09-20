Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of pounds raised in response to this summer’s Hartlepool riot has been shared between a host of good causes throughout the town.

An online crowdfunder set up by Hartlepool resident Andrew Cooper as July’s shocking disorder was happening raised an incredible £13,000.

Andrew started the JustGiving page in appreciation of the community and charity work the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace does after police closed the road to divert far right protesters on July 31.

The mosque, which is part of the the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community international organisation, decided to share the money among town groups and charities.

Nasir Mosque leaders Bilal Atkinson (far left) and Imam Tahir Selby (far right) with fund recipients left to right: Lesley Gibson (Harbour), Nancy Pout (Salaam Centre), Emilie De Brujn (Hartlepool Baby Bank), Peter Littlewood (Cleveland Police), fundraiser organiser Andrew Cooper, Jacqui Gettings (Epilepsy Outlook), Katherine Batty (St Aidan's Kitchen) and Mayor Carole Thompson.

And the Ahmadiyya community gave £3,000 to the fund making £16,000 in total.

The community, including recipients of the fund, came together at the mosque for a Love Hartlepool appreciation event in a show of solidarity against the violence.

Bilal Atkinson, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Hartlepool, said: “The major public disorder incident that occurred in Hartlepool was intended to cause political division and hatred within the town.

"Instead of hatred and division, many people expressed by words and deed their willingness to help people in distress.”

JustGiving fund organiser Andrew Cooper is presented with a surprise plaque by Mayor Carole Thompson during the Love Hartlepool event at the mosque.

The £16,000 was shared among the following groups: £1,000 to Community Links chosen by Andrew Cooper; £3,000 the Mayor of Hartlepool’s chosen charities of Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Community Centre; £5,000 Salaam Community Centre; £1,000 Police Benevolent Fund; £1,000 Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, £1,000 St Aidan’s Kitchen; £1,000 Wharton Trust Annexe Centre; £1,000 Epilepsy Outlook; £1,000 Harbour Support and £1,000 Hartlepool Baby Bank.

Andrew explained starting the fundraiser as the riot in Murray Street unfolded, saying: “I knew we had to do something to come together and show our appreciation for all the mosque do here.

"Within 24 hours we had actually managed to raise £10,000 just from people in Hartlepool and the local community alone.

"It’s a truly outstanding testament to what our town can do.”

A police car on fire during the Hartlepool riot.

More than a dozen people who took part in the violence have received jail sentences totalling 30 years.

Chief Inspector Peter Littlewood told Saturday’s event: “We have shown nationally that we are one community and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Hartlepool has also been awarded £600,000 from the Government to help repair the damage caused by the riot including initiatives to strengthen community cohesion.