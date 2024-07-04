General Election 2024: The eight Hartlepool candidates battling for your vote

The eight candidates fighting for your vote in Hartlepool on General Election day.

Voters have the chance to go to the polls to select who they want to be Hartlepool's MP as part of the 2024 General Election.

On Thursday, July 4, people in the town will be voting for who will be Hartlepool’s next MP.

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm for voters, with each resident who is registered to vote notified on their polling card about which polling station to visit.

The estimated declaration time is 3.30am in the early hours of Friday morning at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre.

In total there are eight candidates hoping to be MP, including Conservative Jill Mortimer, who has most recently served as Hartlepool’s MP following her success with a majority of almost 7,000 in the 2021 by-election.

Jonathan Brash, who represents Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool Borough Council, is bidding to win the seat back for the Labour Party, which previously held the seat for 57 years.

Click on each candidate’s name to find out why they think you should vote for them

Elsewhere Reform UK candidate Amanda Napper, independent Sam Lee and Workers Party of Britain representative Tommy Dudley are among others hoping to win support from residents.

Completing the ballot paper will be Liberal Democrat Peter Maughan, Green Party candidate Jeremy Spyby-Steanson and the Heritage Party’s Vivienne Neville.

Residents are reminded they must bring their photo ID to polling stations in order to vote.

Anyone who has lost their photo ID can apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on July 4, which will allow someone they trust to vote on their behalf at a polling station.

For more information, contact the council’s elections team on (01429) 523088.