The 10 most expensive streets in the Hartlepool area revealed

A new study of house prices has revealed the 10 supposed most expensive streets in the Hartlepool area.

Leafy Park Avenue, near Ward Jackson Park, is placed top with homes worth an average £642,237 each.

The breakdown, which includes figures for houses just north of the town in East Durham, lists The Village, in Castle Eden, second with an average value of £537,436.

Not far behind in third place is St Bega’s Glade, off Serpentine Road, Hartlepool, where properties are worth an average £528,947.

The list emerged as part of a comprehensive survey of the upper end of the nationwide property market by online experts Zoopla.

The company’s figures, however, do not class Wynyard, just south of the town, as part of Hartlepool.

Two addresses in Wynyard – Castlereagh and Gledstone – feature in the County Durham top 10 most expensive streets with homes worth an average £728,678 and £715,814 respectively.

The most expensive street in its definition of County Durham is the centre of Croft-on-Tees - which has a Darlington postcode but is actually just in North Yorkshire - with properties priced at an average £909,961.

Ninety-seven streets within Zoopla’s North-East boundaries have properties worth an average seven figures.

Gubeon Wood, in Morpeth, Northumberland, is labelled the region’s most expensive street with homes worth an average £1,551,574.

Nationally, there are now 17,289 streets in Britain where the average property value is £1 million or more compared to 14,417 in 2017.

Around 90 per cent are in the south of England.

The most expensive street is Kensington Palace Gardens, in London, close to Kensington Palace and the Royal Albert Hall, where properties are worth an average £35,647,605.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: “Despite London’s property market continuing to plateau, its sheer desirability means that its most exclusive boroughs continue to dominate the list.

“While the capital may be home to the most expensive streets, it’s the South East region that takes the top spot for the highest volume of streets with an average value of £1 million or more, perhaps due to the rising cost of London’s commuter belt areas.”

Zoopla calculates the average value of a property in Hartlepool to be £130,701.

This is compared to the North-East figure of £189,071.

