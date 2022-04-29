Jaguar driver, 77, suffers broken arm in three-vehicle collision on A19 near Hartlepool

The incident happened around 2.25pm on the northbound carriageway on Thursday, April 28.

A Citroen Nemo van, a Jaguar XF and a grey Vauxhall Astra, which left the scene, were involved.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 77-year-old man, suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A19 at Elwick, near Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for the driver of the grey Astra to contact them.

They are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may know the identity of the Astra driver to get in touch with them.