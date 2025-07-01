Controversial former Hartlepool United midfielder completes latest transfer

Sylla was initially a popular figure at Victoria Park but left under a cloud after ruling himself out of important games against Grimsby and Barrow before failing to return for pre-season training ahead of a move to Dundee. Picture by Mike Morese.

Controversial former Hartlepool United midfielder Mo Sylla has signed for Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

The experienced midfielder has penned a three-year contract with the Lions, who were promoted from the Scottish Championship after beating Ross County in the play-offs last season.

The 31-year-old arrives in West Lothian having spent two successful campaigns with fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee, making 67 appearances and establishing himself as a firm fan favourite at Dens Park.

The Frenchman began his career in his homeland with L'Entente SSG, where he scored six goals in 115 appearances. He moved to England to sign for Oldham, featuring 51 times for the Latics. An impressive season for Aldershot in which he was voted the club's player of the year caught the attention of Pools and he sealed a move to the North East in the summer of 2022.

Sylla proved an important player for Pools in the early part of the campaign but was left out of the squads for important games against Grimsby and Barrow - at the time, Pools were fighting for their lives at the wrong end of League Two - after then-manager Josh Askey suggested he was not in the right frame of mind to play. It was later reported that Sylla ruled himself out of contention and Pools were relegated back to the National League. Although the club exercised the option to extend his contract for another year, the midfielder failed to return for pre-season training before completing a move to Dundee.