David Ferguson sends defiant message as Hartlepool United search for immediate response to Oxford City setback
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hartlepool captain has thrown down the gauntlet to his side to bounce back from a chastening 5-2 defeat against Oxford City seven days ago after their second half capitulation at Marsh Lane.
Pools led twice in the game before a second half collapse saw them fall to a significant defeat against the recently promoted Hoops.
It was a result which left Hartlepool supporters angry and manager John Askey dismayed but is one Ferguson says his side needs to recover from quickly.
That recovery can start this afternoon when Hartlepool return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face last season’s beaten play-off eliminator side Woking.
Pools head into the game unbeaten on home soil this season with four wins out of four and Ferguson believes his side owe the supporters a performance on the back of last weekend.
“We have to have a reaction,” said Ferguson.
"We cannot dwell on things. One game doesn’t reflect the full season – we’ve already seen that when we went to Chesterfield and we’ve got to have another reaction. We owe one to the fans.
“For 60 minutes last week we were by miles the better team. You can say its individual mistakes, and one led to another, but as a group we have got to react better.
“It will be a test for us [against Woking]. From what I’ve seen they’re a big side. They’ll not be exactly the way we play our football but there’s areas we need to improve.”